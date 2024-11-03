Left Menu

Malvika Bansod Reaches Hylo Open Final, Shetty Exits in Semi-finals

Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod advances to the final of the Hylo Open women's singles after defeating Julie Dawall Jakobsen. She will face Mia Blichfeldt in her second BWF World Tour final appearance. Meanwhile, Ayush Shetty exits the men's singles semi-finals after losing to France's Christo Popov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:45 IST
Malvika Bansod Reaches Hylo Open Final, Shetty Exits in Semi-finals
Malvika Bansod. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In an impressive display of skill and determination, India's Malvika Bansod has advanced to the final of the women's singles competition at the Hylo Open badminton tournament. Bansod secured her spot in the final after defeating Danish opponent Julie Dawall Jakobsen in a closely contested semi-final match on Saturday. Bansod now prepares to face seventh-seeded Mia Blichfeldt from Denmark in the final showdown scheduled for Sunday.

This marks Bansod's second-ever final appearance on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour, her first being the runner-up position at the Syed Modi International 2022 BWF Super 300 event. The Hylo Open is also a Super 300 tournament, offering Bansod a chance to claim her first title in this tier.

Meanwhile, it was a tough day for India's Ayush Shetty, who was eliminated in the men's singles semi-final. Shetty, just 19, lost to France's Christo Popov after a hard-fought battle that lasted 49 minutes. Popov will advance to the final to face his brother Toma Junior, who moved forward after his opponent Rasmus Gemke retired early from their semi-final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024