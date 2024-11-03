Malvika Bansod Reaches Hylo Open Final, Shetty Exits in Semi-finals

In an impressive display of skill and determination, India's Malvika Bansod has advanced to the final of the women's singles competition at the Hylo Open badminton tournament. Bansod secured her spot in the final after defeating Danish opponent Julie Dawall Jakobsen in a closely contested semi-final match on Saturday. Bansod now prepares to face seventh-seeded Mia Blichfeldt from Denmark in the final showdown scheduled for Sunday.

This marks Bansod's second-ever final appearance on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour, her first being the runner-up position at the Syed Modi International 2022 BWF Super 300 event. The Hylo Open is also a Super 300 tournament, offering Bansod a chance to claim her first title in this tier.

Meanwhile, it was a tough day for India's Ayush Shetty, who was eliminated in the men's singles semi-final. Shetty, just 19, lost to France's Christo Popov after a hard-fought battle that lasted 49 minutes. Popov will advance to the final to face his brother Toma Junior, who moved forward after his opponent Rasmus Gemke retired early from their semi-final match.

