Controversy Strikes in India A vs Australia A Match Over Ball Tampering Accusations
India A faced ball tampering allegations during their unofficial Test against Australia A, with Ishan Kishan warned for dissent. However, no charges were pressed, as Cricket Australia clarified the ball was changed due to deterioration. The match saw Australia A secure a seven-wicket victory.
In a dramatic turn of events, accusations of ball tampering surfaced as India A played Australia A in Mackay during their first unofficial Test. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, at the center of controversy, faced a warning from umpire Shawn Craig after protesting a ball change decision. Despite the unrest, India A escaped formal charges.
The match began on a contentious note when Craig switched the ball, asserting it had been tampered with. Kishan, heard on the stump mic, criticized the decision, prompting a caution for dissent. However, Cricket Australia later released a statement clarifying the ball's change owed to deterioration rather than tampering.
Had the tampering charge stood, India A could have incurred penalties under Cricket Australia's rules. Despite the roller-coaster of events, Australia A emerged victorious by seven wickets. The teams are set to reconvene for another first-class clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
