Controversy Strikes in India A vs Australia A Match Over Ball Tampering Accusations

In a dramatic turn of events, accusations of ball tampering surfaced as India A played Australia A in Mackay during their first unofficial Test. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, at the center of controversy, faced a warning from umpire Shawn Craig after protesting a ball change decision. Despite the unrest, India A escaped formal charges.

The match began on a contentious note when Craig switched the ball, asserting it had been tampered with. Kishan, heard on the stump mic, criticized the decision, prompting a caution for dissent. However, Cricket Australia later released a statement clarifying the ball's change owed to deterioration rather than tampering.

Had the tampering charge stood, India A could have incurred penalties under Cricket Australia's rules. Despite the roller-coaster of events, Australia A emerged victorious by seven wickets. The teams are set to reconvene for another first-class clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

