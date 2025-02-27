Kuhnemann Cleared: A Spinner's Resilience in Bowling Controversy
Australian spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann, reported for a suspect bowling action, has been cleared to resume international cricket. The 28-year-old performed exceptionally in the Sri Lanka series, taking 16 wickets. Despite his bowling being questioned, Kuhnemann remains confident and plans to continue playing following recovery from a thumb injury.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann expressed disappointment after being cited for a suspect bowling action during a recent test series in Sri Lanka. Despite this setback, he has never doubted his technique. Following an independent assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Kuhnemann has been cleared for international play.
The left-arm spinner, 28, was flagged after the second test in Galle, but his performance was noteworthy as he topped the series with 16 wickets at an average of 17.18. "It was unfortunate to end what was a successful series in this manner," Kuhnemann noted in a Thursday statement.
Throughout his career, which includes five test matches and four ODIs for Australia, Kuhnemann has consistently worked to refine his art, despite this being his first report in over 100 matches since 2017. He remains positive about returning to play for Tasmania following his thumb's recovery and plans for off-field preparations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sam Kerr Triumphs Over Racial Abuse Allegation: A New Chapter in Australian Football
Starc Steps Back: Australia's Champions Trophy Challenge
Australia's Shaken Squad: Starc's Exit and Injury Woes Challenge Champions Trophy Campaign
Youthful Leadership: Empowering the Tibetan Movement in Australia
Sam Kerr's Case Highlights Challenges of Leadership in Australian Soccer