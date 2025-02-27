Kuhnemann Cleared: A Spinner's Resilience in Bowling Controversy

Australian spin bowler Matthew Kuhnemann expressed disappointment after being cited for a suspect bowling action during a recent test series in Sri Lanka. Despite this setback, he has never doubted his technique. Following an independent assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, Kuhnemann has been cleared for international play.

The left-arm spinner, 28, was flagged after the second test in Galle, but his performance was noteworthy as he topped the series with 16 wickets at an average of 17.18. "It was unfortunate to end what was a successful series in this manner," Kuhnemann noted in a Thursday statement.

Throughout his career, which includes five test matches and four ODIs for Australia, Kuhnemann has consistently worked to refine his art, despite this being his first report in over 100 matches since 2017. He remains positive about returning to play for Tasmania following his thumb's recovery and plans for off-field preparations.

