Lando Norris Secures Pole Amid Chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying

Lando Norris achieved a stunning pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as heavy rain and crashes plagued the qualifying session. His McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, also performed well, securing eighth position.

The session, postponed due to adverse weather, saw George Russell complete the front row for Mercedes. Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled, ending up 17th after a penalty for an engine change.

Amid chaotic conditions, Norris's fifth pole in seven races showcased his skill, leaving Verstappen with a challenging race ahead. Teams rushed to repair badly damaged cars before the race, highlighting the intense competitiveness of Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)