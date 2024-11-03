Lando Norris Secures Pole Amid Chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying
Lando Norris claimed pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in a tumultuous qualifying marked by crashes and heavy rain, overshadowing championship leader Max Verstappen. With multiple interruptions during the session, several teams scrambled to repair damaged cars as the race schedule quickly approached.
Lando Norris achieved a stunning pole position at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as heavy rain and crashes plagued the qualifying session. His McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, also performed well, securing eighth position.
The session, postponed due to adverse weather, saw George Russell complete the front row for Mercedes. Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled, ending up 17th after a penalty for an engine change.
Amid chaotic conditions, Norris's fifth pole in seven races showcased his skill, leaving Verstappen with a challenging race ahead. Teams rushed to repair badly damaged cars before the race, highlighting the intense competitiveness of Formula One.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Max Verstappen's Comeback Quest Amid Red Bull's Struggles
Controversy at U.S. Grand Prix: McLaren's Andrea Stella Slams Stewards for Penalty on Lando Norris
Max Verstappen: Beyond The Titles - A Call for Change in F1
McLaren's Appeal Denied: Norris Stays Fourth at U.S. Grand Prix
McLaren's Battle for Justice in U.S. Grand Prix