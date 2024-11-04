Marathon Triumphs and Historic Sweeps Highlight New York City Race Day

In a thrilling finish at the New York City Marathon, Dutch runner Abdi Nageeye emerged victorious in a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, and 39 seconds. He edged out 2022 winner Evans Chebet, who took second place at 2:07:45, followed by fellow Kenyan Albert Korir at 2:08:00.

On the women's side, Sheila Chepkirui led a historic Kenyan sweep of the podium. She denied defending champion Hellen Obiri, clinching her first major win with a powerful finish. Obiri, finishing 14 seconds behind, and Vivian Cheruiyot in third, marked an unprecedented achievement last seen in 1976.

In an exciting development, the Sydney Marathon will join the World Marathon Majors series starting next year. This inclusion, announced after the race, marks the first addition to the elite series since Tokyo in 2013. The Sydney Marathon has grown significantly since 2005, bringing it alongside the globally renowned marathon events.

(With inputs from agencies.)