Historic Night: 14 First-Time Gold Glove Winners Announced

On a landmark evening in Major League Baseball, 14 players secured their inaugural Gold Gloves, marking a historic occasion equaling last year's record of first-time recipients. The prestigious accolade recognizes stellar defensive prowess among players.

This year's winners were headlined by Kansas City Royals' All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Atlanta Braves' left-hander Chris Sale. Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants earned his fifth Gold Glove, distinguishing himself within the group of 20 honorees.

This recognition underscores significant achievements in defensive play and highlights the exceptional talent demonstrated by these athletes over the past season.

