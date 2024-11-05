Left Menu

Celta Vigo's Victory: Aspas Leads the Charge Against Getafe

Celta Vigo ended a two-match losing run in the Spanish league, claiming a 1-0 victory over Getafe. Iago Aspas set up the lone goal early on, while Getafe struggled after a red card. The win places Celta in the top half of the table, highlighting their improved form.

  • Spain

Celta Vigo put an end to their two-game losing streak in the Spanish league with a narrow 1-0 win over Getafe. The decisive moment came early, with seasoned forward Iago Aspas delivering a pinpoint cross for an easy goal by Anastasios Douvikas just six minutes into the match.

The 37-year-old Aspas continued to be a key player, coming close to doubling the lead in the second half when he struck the post, while teammate Borja Iglesias had a potential goal disallowed. Getafe, who had been in a drawing slump, were hampered further by Juan Berrocal's red card in the 65th minute, which dashed their hopes for an equalizer.

Getafe's aspirations of climbing the table were thwarted, leaving them in precarious 16th place with only one win in their last 12 games. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo moved into the top half with 16 points from 12 matches. 'We need to exchange being competitive for winning,' said Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, emphasizing the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

