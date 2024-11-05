Left Menu

South Korea Sports Ministry Calls for KFA Chief's Suspension Amid Audit Revelations

The South Korean sports ministry urged for the suspension of Korea Football Association (KFA) chief due to rule-breaking in hiring national team coaches. An audit revealed unauthorized recruitment processes and financial irregularities. The ministry demands disciplinary action and procedural reforms from the KFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:58 IST
In a significant turn of events, South Korea's sports ministry has advocated for the suspension of the Korea Football Association (KFA) chief following revelations of rule violations in the selection of national team coaches.

The findings emerged from an audit scrutinizing the recruitment process of head coaches Hong Myung-bo and Jurgen Klinsmann, which incited public outrage over alleged favoritism and procedural misconduct. The KFA's president, Chung Mong-gyu, was found to have acted beyond his authority.

Despite the audit's damning conclusions, Chung defended his actions in a parliamentary hearing, while the ministry called for immediate disciplinary measures and urged the KFA to rectify procedural flaws, including reconsidering coach appointments through the National Team Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

