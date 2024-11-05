Left Menu

AI Revolution: Battling Social Media Abuse in Women's Cricket

The ICC has implemented an AI-powered social media moderation trial to combat online abuse in women's cricket during the T20 Women's World Cup. The trial aims to create a safer environment by filtering harmful comments, inspired by the need to foster inclusivity in sports for female athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:15 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has achieved a significant milestone by completing a pioneering AI-driven social media moderation trial designed to eradicate abusive comments in women's cricket. According to a report, nearly one-fifth of comments on player or team accounts contained harmful or automated content.

Conducted during the T20 Women's World Cup in the UAE, the initiative aims to safeguard the cricket community from toxic content and foster a safer online space for both players and fans. In collaboration with tech company GoBubble, the ICC introduced an AI tool targeting online abuse of female cricketers.

The tool monitored 1,495,149 comments across 68 accounts, filtering out approximately 271,100 abusive remarks. ICC's Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw, emphasized the trial's goal to support women's participation in cricket by creating a mentally safe environment. South Africa's Sinalo Jafta highlighted the tool's importance in allowing players to share their lives without fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

