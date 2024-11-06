Martinez Returns to Lead Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina's national football team features the return of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who rejoins the squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru after completing a two-match suspension from FIFA. Martinez had been disciplined for inappropriate conduct.

The squad sees a blend of experienced and emerging talents, as coach Lionel Scaloni introduces Enzo Berrenechea, recognized for his potential in the midfield. The star-studded lineup also includes legendary forward Lionel Messi, promising a strong performance in the upcoming games.

As the South American leaders aim to maintain their pole position, Martinez's return and the refreshing talent infusion signal Argentina's strategic drive to stay ahead of Colombia by three points.

