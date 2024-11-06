Left Menu

Martinez Returns to Lead Argentina in World Cup Qualifiers

Emiliano Martinez rejoins the Argentina national squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers after his suspension. Enzo Berrenechea also gets a call-up, while key players like Lionel Messi and Alejandro Garnacho make a return. Argentina prepares to face Paraguay and Peru, maintaining their lead in South American standings.

Updated: 06-11-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 00:47 IST
Argentina's national football team features the return of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who rejoins the squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru after completing a two-match suspension from FIFA. Martinez had been disciplined for inappropriate conduct.

The squad sees a blend of experienced and emerging talents, as coach Lionel Scaloni introduces Enzo Berrenechea, recognized for his potential in the midfield. The star-studded lineup also includes legendary forward Lionel Messi, promising a strong performance in the upcoming games.

As the South American leaders aim to maintain their pole position, Martinez's return and the refreshing talent infusion signal Argentina's strategic drive to stay ahead of Colombia by three points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

