Sydney Thunder announce David Warner as skipper ahead of BBL Season 14

David Warner has officially been announced as Sydney Thunder captain as they head into the 14th season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:56 IST
David Warner. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
David Warner has officially been announced as Sydney Thunder captain as they head into the 14th season of the Big Bash League (BBL). Sydney Thunder's decision came after the Cricket Australia Conduct Commission lifted Warner's leadership ban, which was reviewed and cleared by an independent Review Panel, deeming the 38-year-old batter eligible for future leadership roles.

Warner's return as captain marked the beginning of a new chapter for Sydney Thunder, as the legendary Aussie batter brings both experience and motivation to a dynamic lineup. Speaking on his return to lead the club, Warner said that he was a part of the Thunders from the start and leading the franchise again means a lot to him.

"Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me. I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with that 'C' next to my name feels fantastic. I'm looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through," Warner was quoted in a release from Sydney Thunder as saying. Warner also emphasised the importance of building connections and said that leadership off the field is crucial.

"Leadership off the field is just as crucial. I want to create an environment where we can all take a break from the game, bond, and enjoy ourselves. Whether it's over a team meal, out on the golf course or engaging with our fans in Western Sydney, it's all about building camaraderie and staying grounded," he added. Sydney Thunder Squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (INT), Oliver Davies, Lockie Ferguson (INT), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford (INT), William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

