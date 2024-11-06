Majumdar's Century and Saxena's Historic Double Shine in Ranji Trophy

Veteran skipper Anustup Majumdar showcased his resilience with a commanding century, steering Bengal out of early trouble on the first day of their Group C Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. Despite the early wicket setbacks initiated by Vasuki Koushik, Majumdar formed vital partnerships to lead Bengal to 249/5 by stumps.

Meanwhile, in Thumba, Jalaj Saxena of Kerala set a new Ranji Trophy milestone by becoming the first player to record 400 wickets alongside 6000 runs. His five-wicket haul was instrumental in restricting Uttar Pradesh to 162 runs, providing Kerala with an advantageous position going into the following day.

Elsewhere, Madhya Pradesh's Shubham Sharma and Venkatesh Iyer powered their team to a dominant 381/4 against Bihar, while Punjab spinners spun Haryana into a bind, leaving them at a meager 114. Punjab later reached 90/5 at stumps, driven by Anmolpreet Singh's gritty performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)