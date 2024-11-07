Left Menu

Barcelona's Goal-Scoring Frenzy Continues in Champions League Triumph

Barcelona showed exceptional attacking skills by defeating Red Star Belgrade 5-2 in the Champions League. The team has scored at least three goals in seven consecutive matches across all competitions. Robert Lewandowski was instrumental, with two goals, extending his personal streak to 15 goals in 10 matches.

Updated: 07-11-2024 09:39 IST
Barcelona continued its spectacular attacking performance with a 5-2 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

The Catalan side has now scored at least three goals in each of its last seven matches across all competitions.

Star player Robert Lewandowski scored twice, extending his impressive run to 15 goals in his last 10 appearances for the club.

