Swiatek's Title Defense Ends as Krejcikova Advances

Defending champion Iga Swiatek's campaign at the WTA Finals came to a close on Thursday as she was eliminated from the competition. The Polish world number two could not reach the semifinals after Barbora Krejcikova's 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Coco Gauff confirmed Swiatek's exit.

Gauff was already assured a spot in the semifinals, but Swiatek needed an American victory over the eighth-seeded Czech, who fought hard for her spot in the next round. Despite Swiatek's impressive 6-1, 6-0 victory against Daria Kasatkina earlier, it wasn't enough to secure her advancement.

In the semifinals, Gauff will compete against world number one Aryna Sabalenka, while Krejcikova is set to challenge Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, promising an exciting conclusion to the prestigious tournament.

