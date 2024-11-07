Suryakumar Yadav Confident in Ruturaj Gaikwad's Future in Indian T20I Squad
Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav expresses confidence in Ruturaj Gaikwad's abilities, despite his absence from the South African tour squad. The Indian team, bouncing back from a Test series loss to New Zealand, kicks off its T20I campaign with a young squad looking to maintain dominance.
- Country:
- South Africa
In a pre-game press briefing held ahead of India's first T20I against South Africa in Durban, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared his support for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although Gaikwad isn't part of the current squad, Yadav assured that his opportunity would arise, emphasizing the batter's outstanding capabilities and consistent performance.
The Indian side, known for its prowess in the T20I format, is looking to continue its supremacy despite suffering a historic 0-3 Test series whitewash at home to New Zealand. As the series in South Africa unfolds, the team is set to play four matches, beginning in Durban and concluding at Wanderers Stadium.
Ruturaj, who is engaging in a series against Australia A, boasts an impressive T20I record with 633 runs from 23 matches. Despite being in formidable form, he wasn't picked for the ongoing series. The upcoming fixtures are poised to see young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh stepping up to the crease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BCCI Announces Surprising Team India Squad for T20I Series Against South Africa
South Africa Sets the Stage with Fresh Faces for India T20I Series
Suryakumar Yadav Poised for Record-breaking Feats in India-South Africa T20I Series
Uncapped Stars Ready to Shine in T20I Series
Abhishek Sharma Inspired by Yuvraj: Relives 6 Sixes Glory Ahead of T20I Series