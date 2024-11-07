Suryakumar Yadav Confident in Ruturaj Gaikwad's Future in Indian T20I Squad

In a pre-game press briefing held ahead of India's first T20I against South Africa in Durban, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared his support for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although Gaikwad isn't part of the current squad, Yadav assured that his opportunity would arise, emphasizing the batter's outstanding capabilities and consistent performance.

The Indian side, known for its prowess in the T20I format, is looking to continue its supremacy despite suffering a historic 0-3 Test series whitewash at home to New Zealand. As the series in South Africa unfolds, the team is set to play four matches, beginning in Durban and concluding at Wanderers Stadium.

Ruturaj, who is engaging in a series against Australia A, boasts an impressive T20I record with 633 runs from 23 matches. Despite being in formidable form, he wasn't picked for the ongoing series. The upcoming fixtures are poised to see young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh stepping up to the crease.

