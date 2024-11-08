Cricket Veterans Test Their Might: Chappell on Smith, Rohit, and Kohli's Upcoming Challenge

Greg Chappell, the distinguished former Australian cricketer, has underscored the significance of skill, drive, and adaptability for seasoned players such as Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli as they prepare for the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash.

In a column for the Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell noted that Steve Smith's unique challenge is not less formidable, given his recent experiments, such as batting as an opener. Despite this, Smith has opted to return to his familiar No. 4 position, a move highlighting his quest for comfort amid the realities of advancing age.

Chappell predicts that success in this series will hinge on more than just raw skill. Instead, he believes it will depend on how these cricket veterans adapt to the rigorous physical and mental requirements of Test cricket. According to him, the series will extensively test their endurance and mental resolve, necessitating the veterans to rekindle the energy and adaptability of their prime years.

