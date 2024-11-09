Khadija Shaw's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel City to Victory
Khadija Shaw delivered a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick as Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-0. The victory solidified City's lead in the Women's Super League. Lauren Hemp provided three assists, and Jill Roord added a goal. Arsenal also triumphed, defeating Brighton 5-0.
In an electrifying display, Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick to propel her team to a 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League. Shaw opened the scoring within the first minute at Etihad Stadium, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by Clare Hunt.
City's triumph puts them four points clear at the top of the league, but second-placed Chelsea still have two games in hand. Lauren Hemp supported Shaw with three assists, while Jill Roord secured City's commanding lead with a stunning left-foot strike.
Despite defeat, Tottenham remains seventh in the standings. Elsewhere, Arsenal surged to a 5-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, marking their third victory. The result sees Arsenal closing in on the top positions in the league table.
