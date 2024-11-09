Left Menu

Khadija Shaw's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel City to Victory

Khadija Shaw delivered a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick as Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-0. The victory solidified City's lead in the Women's Super League. Lauren Hemp provided three assists, and Jill Roord added a goal. Arsenal also triumphed, defeating Brighton 5-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 03:31 IST
Khadija Shaw's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel City to Victory

In an electrifying display, Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick to propel her team to a 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League. Shaw opened the scoring within the first minute at Etihad Stadium, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by Clare Hunt.

City's triumph puts them four points clear at the top of the league, but second-placed Chelsea still have two games in hand. Lauren Hemp supported Shaw with three assists, while Jill Roord secured City's commanding lead with a stunning left-foot strike.

Despite defeat, Tottenham remains seventh in the standings. Elsewhere, Arsenal surged to a 5-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, marking their third victory. The result sees Arsenal closing in on the top positions in the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024