Khadija Shaw's Hat-Trick Heroics Propel City to Victory

In an electrifying display, Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick to propel her team to a 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League. Shaw opened the scoring within the first minute at Etihad Stadium, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by Clare Hunt.

City's triumph puts them four points clear at the top of the league, but second-placed Chelsea still have two games in hand. Lauren Hemp supported Shaw with three assists, while Jill Roord secured City's commanding lead with a stunning left-foot strike.

Despite defeat, Tottenham remains seventh in the standings. Elsewhere, Arsenal surged to a 5-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, marking their third victory. The result sees Arsenal closing in on the top positions in the league table.

