Indian Hockey Stars Shine: Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh Clinch Prestigious FIH Awards

Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalie PR Sreejesh received top accolades at the FIH awards, with Singh named Player of the Year and Sreejesh Goalkeeper of the Year. Their achievements celebrated India's Olympic success, marking a compelling chapter in their sports careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:04 IST
Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh have set new standards in hockey as they were crowned FIH Player and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively, for 2024. At the 49th FIH Statutory Congress in Oman, both players were recognized for their significant contributions to India's success at the Paris Olympics.

Harmanpreet, leading the Indian team to a bronze medal, showcased his scoring prowess with 10 goals during the tournament. The captain outperformed competitors from the Netherlands, Germany, and England to secure this honor. Sreejesh also concluded his illustrious career on a high note, securing his third FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award following outstanding performances at the Olympics.

Both athletes expressed gratitude towards their teammates, coaches, and families for their unwavering support. As Harmanpreet continues to lead the team, Sreejesh retires, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and inspiring future generations of athletes with their historic wins.

Latest News

