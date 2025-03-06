Boxing-Paris Olympics medallist Ngamba pulls out of professional debut

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Cindy Ngamba has withdrawn from her professional boxing debut after failing to clear a pre-fight medical examination, organisers said on Thursday. Cameroonian Ngamba, who became the first representative of the refugee team to win an Olympic medal, was set to make her professional debut against Britain's Kirstie Bavington.

The super welterweight bout, an eight-round non-title fight, was on the undercard of the all-British welterweight unification clash between Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday. "Cindy Ngamba will not be making her professional debut on Friday night after a pre-fight medical examination revealed an issue requiring further investigation," promoters Boxxer said in a statement.

"The health and safety of fighters remains the highest priority, and Cindy will undergo further tests in the coming days." Ngamba, 26, was born in Cameroon and has lived in England for 15 years but is still awaiting citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)