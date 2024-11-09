Sports Week: Unveiling Triumphs and Tumbles

This week in sports saw the Houston Texans' wide receiver Nico Collins return to practice after an injury. His hamstring injury, sustained during a significant play, had sidelined Collins since early October.

Meanwhile, the NHL handed a three-game suspension to Los Angeles Kings' Tanner Jeannot for an illegal check, reflecting the league's strict stance on player safety. Controversy also arose in collegiate sports with accusations of sexual harassment against Florida basketball coach Todd Golden, raising serious questions about campus safety and Title IX compliance.

In tennis, Coco Gauff's prowess was on display as she defeated the world's top-ranked player Aryna Sabalenka, securing her place in the WTA Finals showdown. Additionally, Canadian Denis Shapovalov made headlines by reaching the Belgrade Open final, ending a year-long drought without a tour final appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)