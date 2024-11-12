Ghana's Tournament Streak in Jeopardy: A Battle for Africa Cup Qualification

Ghana's prestigious record in the Africa Cup of Nations is at risk as the team struggles to secure qualification for the upcoming finals in Morocco. The Black Stars need to win their remaining qualifiers and outpace Sudan to maintain their decade-long tournament streak.

Currently third in Group F, Ghana has only two points and faces tough opposition, with Angola leading the group and Sudan needing just a draw to qualify. Ghana's future in the tournament appears bleak unless they achieve victories against Angola and Niger, coupled with two Sudan defeats.

The stakes are high not just for the team but also for coach Otto Addo, whose role may be jeopardized should Ghana fail to qualify. The Africa Cup of Nations lineup is beginning to take shape, with several teams already securing their spots in the 24-team event set for late 2025 to early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)