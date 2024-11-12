Historic Leap: World’s First High-Altitude Para Sports Hub in Leh

In a groundbreaking development, Leh, Ladakh, is set to host the world's first high-altitude para sports centre, signaling a new era for para-athletes. Aimed at preparing competitors for prestigious platforms like the 2028 Paralympics, this initiative is a collaboration between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).

This high-altitude centre stands out by offering elite training not only to Indian athletes but to international para-athletes as well, leveraging the unique benefits of the environment to enhance performance. India's para sports scene has gained momentum, as evidenced by the 29 medals, including seven golds, garnered at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, noted Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC.

While the centre is under development, AMF is actively scouting talents from the Leh-Ladakh area, facilitating their training and rehabilitation at AMF's Infinity Parasports Academy in Hyderabad. This initiative involves screening candidates and providing vital foundational skills aiming to produce athletes ready to excel globally. The program not only enhances regional capabilities but positions India as a formidable force in international para sports.

