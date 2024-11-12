Left Menu

Historic Leap: World’s First High-Altitude Para Sports Hub in Leh

Leh, Ladakh, heralds a global milestone with the establishment of the first high-altitude para sports centre. This initiative, by Ladakh's LAHDC and Aditya Mehta Foundation, aims to elevate para-athletes for international stages, including the 2028 Paralympics, nurturing talent with state-of-the-art training facilities and programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:35 IST
MOU signed by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Aditya Mehta Foundation (Image: LAHDC/AMF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, Leh, Ladakh, is set to host the world's first high-altitude para sports centre, signaling a new era for para-athletes. Aimed at preparing competitors for prestigious platforms like the 2028 Paralympics, this initiative is a collaboration between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF).

This high-altitude centre stands out by offering elite training not only to Indian athletes but to international para-athletes as well, leveraging the unique benefits of the environment to enhance performance. India's para sports scene has gained momentum, as evidenced by the 29 medals, including seven golds, garnered at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, noted Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC.

While the centre is under development, AMF is actively scouting talents from the Leh-Ladakh area, facilitating their training and rehabilitation at AMF's Infinity Parasports Academy in Hyderabad. This initiative involves screening candidates and providing vital foundational skills aiming to produce athletes ready to excel globally. The program not only enhances regional capabilities but positions India as a formidable force in international para sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

