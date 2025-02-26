Maharashtra's Bold Step: Empowering Para-Athletes Through Inclusivity
The Maharashtra government is praised for its inclusive sports initiatives, offering equal opportunities to para-athletes. Renowned athletes, including Sukant Kadam and Mansi Joshi, express gratitude for the state's commitment to inclusivity, highlighting its impact on empowering athletes and promoting improved sports infrastructure in the region.
The Maharashtra government's efforts towards fostering inclusivity in sports have drawn significant praise from para-athletes across the state. Notably, Sukant Kadam, a prominent Para-Badminton player, commended the state's initiatives that ensure equal opportunities, stating that they empower athletes to pursue their dreams without hindrance. Kadam lauded this approach as transformative and expressed his gratitude for the government's ongoing support, as per a press release.
Similarly, Sachin Khillari, a Paralympics silver medalist, highlighted the equal treatment provided to para-athletes alongside their able-bodied counterparts, emphasizing that such equality strengthens athletes. Khillari expressed heartfelt thanks to the Maharashtra government and the Paralympic Committee for their commitment to equal opportunities, underscoring the positive impact of this policy shift.
Para-athlete Mansi Joshi also acknowledged the proactive measures, thanking CM Devendra Fadnavis for advancing inclusivity. Joshi noted that these efforts position Maharashtra as a leader in promoting para-sports and improving infrastructure, which is crucial for the athletes' success and the region's sports development. According to Joshi, steps towards 'Viksit Bharat' parallel the inclusive ethos promoted by both the state and central governments.
