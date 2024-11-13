Left Menu

Wicketkeepers in Focus: Pant & Carey to Influence Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former captain Aaron Finch emphasizes the critical roles of wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Both are seen as pivotal to their team's success amidst expected top-order collapses. Retired keeper Brad Haddin predicts challenges for Indian batters against Australia's pacers.

In a high-stakes prognosis for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former captain Aaron Finch has underscored the significant influence of wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey. Qureensland seems pivotal in their respective lineups, especially in scenarios marked by top-order collapses.

Finch articulated his perspective on the 'Willow Talk Podcast,' expressing how the aggressiveness of both wicketkeepers could turn the tide swiftly in the series. They may play key roles in doling out valuable runs for their teams, particularly when battling against formidable fast-bowling attacks.

Adding to the discourse, retired wicketkeeper Brad Haddin commented on the challenges Indian batters might face against Australian pacers on fast, bouncy pitches. With skipper Rohit Sharma's possible absence, India's new opener Yashasvi Jaiswal faces the demanding task of navigating Perth's challenging opening conditions.

