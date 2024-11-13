Las Vegas Grand Prix: A Unique Racing Experience Without the Sprint
The Las Vegas Grand Prix organizers have chosen not to adopt the sprint format used by other U.S. Formula One events. Despite recognizing the appeal of additional racing, it was decided that the current format, featuring a Saturday race on the Strip, offers sufficient excitement.
Emily Prazer, Formula One's chief commercial officer, highlighted the previous year's event success, noting its high level of overtakes. The race, directly promoted by Liberty Media-owned F1, did not require a sprint to enhance fan engagement. Austin and Miami will continue with their own sprint formats.
Challenges of opening and closing the Las Vegas track make a sprint unfeasible, with logistics needing to accommodate 42 separate stops. Las Vegas remains a key title holder for this year's F1, attracting vast audiences despite maintaining a distinct identity separate from Austin's and Miami's races.
