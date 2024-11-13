Left Menu

Las Vegas Grand Prix: A Unique Racing Experience Without the Sprint

The Las Vegas Grand Prix organizers have chosen not to adopt the sprint format used by other U.S. Formula One events. Despite recognizing the appeal of additional racing, it was decided that the current format, featuring a Saturday race on the Strip, offers sufficient excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:23 IST
Las Vegas Grand Prix: A Unique Racing Experience Without the Sprint

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will not align with other U.S. Formula One races by adopting a sprint format, organizers confirmed. Despite the entertainment value a sprint could add, the current setup, featuring a race along the iconic Strip on a Saturday, will remain unchanged.

Emily Prazer, Formula One's chief commercial officer, highlighted the previous year's event success, noting its high level of overtakes. The race, directly promoted by Liberty Media-owned F1, did not require a sprint to enhance fan engagement. Austin and Miami will continue with their own sprint formats.

Challenges of opening and closing the Las Vegas track make a sprint unfeasible, with logistics needing to accommodate 42 separate stops. Las Vegas remains a key title holder for this year's F1, attracting vast audiences despite maintaining a distinct identity separate from Austin's and Miami's races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

