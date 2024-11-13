Las Vegas Grand Prix: A Unique Racing Experience Without the Sprint

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will not align with other U.S. Formula One races by adopting a sprint format, organizers confirmed. Despite the entertainment value a sprint could add, the current setup, featuring a race along the iconic Strip on a Saturday, will remain unchanged.

Emily Prazer, Formula One's chief commercial officer, highlighted the previous year's event success, noting its high level of overtakes. The race, directly promoted by Liberty Media-owned F1, did not require a sprint to enhance fan engagement. Austin and Miami will continue with their own sprint formats.

Challenges of opening and closing the Las Vegas track make a sprint unfeasible, with logistics needing to accommodate 42 separate stops. Las Vegas remains a key title holder for this year's F1, attracting vast audiences despite maintaining a distinct identity separate from Austin's and Miami's races.

(With inputs from agencies.)