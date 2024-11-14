Gregg Popovich's Road to Recovery: A Champion's Resilience

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is recovering after suffering a mild stroke. The team announced the incident on Wednesday, noting that while he is expected to make a full recovery, no timeline has been set for his return to coaching duties.

The 75-year-old Popovich, who has been with the Spurs since 1996, suffered the stroke at the team's arena and has missed the last six games due to what was initially reported as an undisclosed medical episode. The Spurs have expressed their gratitude to the community for respecting the family's privacy.

With an impressive resume that includes five NBA championships and a 2020 Olympic gold medal, Popovich remains an iconic figure in basketball, recently earning a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame. His remarkable journey from taking over the Spurs to making them one of the most successful franchises in NBA history continues to inspire many.

(With inputs from agencies.)