Vinicius Jr Leads Brazil Against Venezuela Amid Injury Challenges

Coach Dorival Jr of Brazil announced that Vinicius Jr would start in Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, stepping in for Rodrygo after his injury last weekend. Vinicius Jr returns following his own recovery from a neck injury that kept him out of previous matches.

Meanwhile, the team faces further challenges with Eder Militao needing ACL surgery after an injury in the same match that saw Rodrygo sidelined. Coach Dorival highlighted the tough run of injuries, emphasizing the need for strategic roster adjustments and player recovery as they prepare for Uruguay.

Neymar, after a recent return from a year-long knee injury, faces another setback with a hamstring issue. Brazil aims to continue its winning streak to strengthen its position in the World Cup qualifiers, hoping for injured players' swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)