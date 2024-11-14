Left Menu

Diego Forlan's Transition from Pitch to Court: A Swing and a Miss

Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan made his debut in tennis doubles but was defeated 6-1, 6-2 at the Uruguay Open. Playing alongside Argentina's Federico Cori, the pair struggled against Bolivia's Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos. Despite the loss, Forlan expressed joy in competing and acknowledged the challenge of transitioning to tennis.

Former Uruguayan football star Diego Forlan faced defeat in his tennis doubles debut at the Uruguay Open, partnering with Argentina's Federico Cori. The duo lost 6-1, 6-2 to Bolivia's Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos, managing just 27 points in 47 minutes.

The audience at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Centre, familiar with Forlan's legendary football fame, cheered on, but the former striker admitted the transition was tough. 'I enjoyed it. It was indeed a difficult game, but I am happy,' Forlan stated, reflecting on his nascent tennis journey.

Forlan, whose illustrious football career included stints at top clubs like Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, has participated in various +40 tennis tournaments since 2018. Despite his current challenges on the tennis court, he remains optimistic about improving his skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

