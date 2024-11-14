Heightened Security for France-Israel Nations League Match Amid Antisemitism Concerns

A heavy police presence is anticipated when France hosts Israel in a Nations League soccer match on Thursday, aiming to prevent the violence that erupted during a recent match in Amsterdam. French police chief Laurent Nuñez confirmed the deployment of 4,000 police officers around the Stade de France and additional security on public transport.

The unrest in Amsterdam involved both sides' fans in antisemitic violence, prompting outrage. French authorities, on high alert, aim to secure the area well beyond the stadium's vicinity, with prominent figures like President Macron attending to denounce antisemitism and assert that 'violence will never prevail,' according to Macron on BFM TV.

Only 20,000 of 80,000 tickets have been sold, with only 150 Israeli supporters expected. Amid low attendance, France's coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged the heavy atmosphere impacting the game. France refuses to relocate the match despite security concerns, with elite police units and heavy surveillance ensuring safety in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)