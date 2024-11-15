Left Menu

Paraguay Stuns Argentina with a Thrilling Victory in World Cup Qualifiers

Paraguay defeated Argentina 2-1 in a South American World Cup qualifier with stunning goals from Antonio Sanabria and Omar Alderete. Argentina's initial goal was awarded after a VAR review. Paraguay's victory held despite several Argentine attempts, leaving Argentina ahead in standings but with a tough match ahead against Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:28 IST
Paraguay Stuns Argentina with a Thrilling Victory in World Cup Qualifiers
In an electrifying match, Paraguay secured a 2-1 win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Antonio Sanabria's bicycle kick and a decisive header by Omar Alderete led Paraguay to triumph in their home game.

Argentina initially broke the deadlock 11 minutes in, with Lautaro Martinez's goal eventually awarded after a VAR review. As the match unfolded, Argentina struggled, with Lionel Messi unable to leave his mark on the game.

Paraguay's victory was a result of strategic defense and seizing crucial opportunities, despite Argentina maintaining their position at the top of the standings. Both teams now prepare for their forthcoming fixtures in the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

