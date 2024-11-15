Paraguay Stuns Argentina with a Thrilling Victory in World Cup Qualifiers

In an electrifying match, Paraguay secured a 2-1 win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Antonio Sanabria's bicycle kick and a decisive header by Omar Alderete led Paraguay to triumph in their home game.

Argentina initially broke the deadlock 11 minutes in, with Lautaro Martinez's goal eventually awarded after a VAR review. As the match unfolded, Argentina struggled, with Lionel Messi unable to leave his mark on the game.

Paraguay's victory was a result of strategic defense and seizing crucial opportunities, despite Argentina maintaining their position at the top of the standings. Both teams now prepare for their forthcoming fixtures in the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)