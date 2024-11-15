Left Menu

Medvedev's Quest for Reinvention: Building a Better Champion

Daniil Medvedev aims to reinvent himself after failing to win a title this year, marking his first such season since 2017. Despite challenges, he remains optimistic about rebuilding a better version of himself. Medvedev intends to focus on improving his game for the upcoming season against top competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:54 IST
Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is set on reinventing himself after a challenging 2023 season, marking his first title-less year since 2017. His recent defeat to world number one Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals underlined the need for change to stay competitive at the highest level.

Medvedev expressed his ambition to become the world's top tennis player, acknowledging the significant improvements of rivals like Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Despite ending the year as world number four, he admits to having encountered persistent struggles throughout the season.

With the pre-season ahead, Medvedev plans to fine-tune his tactics and execution, aiming to build a 'better version' of himself. His focus remains on playing larger tournaments, with less concern for accumulating titles than honing his competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

