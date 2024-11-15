Medvedev's Quest for Reinvention: Building a Better Champion

Daniil Medvedev is set on reinventing himself after a challenging 2023 season, marking his first title-less year since 2017. His recent defeat to world number one Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals underlined the need for change to stay competitive at the highest level.

Medvedev expressed his ambition to become the world's top tennis player, acknowledging the significant improvements of rivals like Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Despite ending the year as world number four, he admits to having encountered persistent struggles throughout the season.

With the pre-season ahead, Medvedev plans to fine-tune his tactics and execution, aiming to build a 'better version' of himself. His focus remains on playing larger tournaments, with less concern for accumulating titles than honing his competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)