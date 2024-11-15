Left Menu

Carlos Sainz Kicks Off Williams Journey at Abu Dhabi Test

Carlos Sainz will join Williams for the Formula One post-season test in Abu Dhabi, marking his transition from Ferrari. The test is set for December 10 and provides Sainz with the first opportunity to integrate into his new team. Lewis Hamilton is taking Sainz's place at Ferrari.

Updated: 15-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:54 IST
Carlos Sainz Kicks Off Williams Journey at Abu Dhabi Test
Carlos Sainz, currently with Ferrari, is set to join Williams for Formula One's post-season test in Abu Dhabi, as announced by his future team on Friday. This signifies a major career move for the Spanish driver, whose contract with Ferrari concludes at the end of the year, paving the way for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's arrival from Mercedes.

The test at Yas Marina Circuit is scheduled for December 10, following the final race on December 8. According to Williams, this early testing opportunity aims to foster a strong relationship between Carlos and the team, thus facilitating his adaptation to Williams' operations and environment.

During the Yas Marina test, Carlos will have the chance to drive the FW46 model for the first time, setting the stage for the upcoming season. Notably, Lewis Hamilton is not expected to participate in any tests for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi, as he remains contractually committed to Mercedes. Official testing for the next season is set to commence in Bahrain from February 26 to 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

