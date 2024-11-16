Ireland Clings to Victory in Rugby Thriller Against Argentina

Ireland narrowly secured a victory against Argentina, winning 22-19 in a thrilling rugby match at Aviva Stadium on Friday. The victory was crucial for Ireland as they aimed to rebound from last week's disappointing defeat by New Zealand.

The match saw Ireland go into halftime with a strong 22-9 lead, capitalizing on an early Argentina yellow card with two quick tries from Jack Crowley and Mack Hansen, followed by a third from Joe McCarthy. However, Argentina came back with renewed vigor in the second half.

Juan Cruz Mallia delivered the standout try for Argentina, narrowing the gap, alongside Tomas Albornoz's efforts which brought the score within three points. Yet Ireland's new flyhalf, Sam Prendergast, made a memorable debut, helping his team maintain composure and stave off their first back-to-back losses since 2021.

