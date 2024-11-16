Left Menu

Justin Lower Leads at Bermuda Championship Amid Windy Conditions

Justin Lower's second consecutive 6-under 65 has secured him a two-shot lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Despite challenging weather, Lower's skillful play included a series of birdies, securing his top position. Competitors Robby Shelton and Ryan Moore trail behind as they aim for strong tour finishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Southampton | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:33 IST
Justin Lower Leads at Bermuda Championship Amid Windy Conditions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Justin Lower continues to showcase his golfing prowess with another impressive 6-under 65 during Friday's play at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Despite not capitalizing on the par 5s, Lower maintained a two-shot lead going into the weekend.

Faced with challenging weather conditions, including wind and rain at Port Royal, Lower started strong with three birdies in the first five holes. His streak extended with consecutive birdies from the 12th, though ended with a close miss from the bunker on the 15th.

Robby Shelton and Ryan Moore are closely contesting Lower, while other notable players like Kevin Kisner and Sam Ryder are in the chase amidst a competitive field. The tournament progresses with anticipation for a challenging setup over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024