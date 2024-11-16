Justin Lower Leads at Bermuda Championship Amid Windy Conditions

Justin Lower continues to showcase his golfing prowess with another impressive 6-under 65 during Friday's play at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Despite not capitalizing on the par 5s, Lower maintained a two-shot lead going into the weekend.

Faced with challenging weather conditions, including wind and rain at Port Royal, Lower started strong with three birdies in the first five holes. His streak extended with consecutive birdies from the 12th, though ended with a close miss from the bunker on the 15th.

Robby Shelton and Ryan Moore are closely contesting Lower, while other notable players like Kevin Kisner and Sam Ryder are in the chase amidst a competitive field. The tournament progresses with anticipation for a challenging setup over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)