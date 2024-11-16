Jake Paul Faces Off Against Boxing Icon Mike Tyson in Hyped Heavyweight Bout

In a much-anticipated intergenerational heavyweight clash, Jake Paul defeated the legendary Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in Texas. Despite the event's grandiose build-up, it left fans wanting more as Tyson failed to deliver the expected spectacle.

The bout was streamed on Netflix to a massive audience and witnessed by 72,300 fans at AT&T Stadium. While Paul effectively controlled the fight, landing 78 punches to Tyson's 18, the former champion cited a leg injury, hindering his performance.

In the co-main event, Katie Taylor retained her super lightweight title against Amanda Serrano in a controversial decision. The fight was marred by a deep cut over Serrano's right eye due to head clashes, leading to accusations of dirt-fighting, which Taylor denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)