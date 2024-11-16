Selection Trials Set for Asian Senior Women's Handball Championship

The Indian team is gearing up for the 20th Asian Senior Women's Handball Championship trials, scheduled to take place on November 21 and 22 at the Sports Authority of India's Gandhinagar center.

Prospective players must have previously competed in senior or junior national or international championships, as per SAI's criteria. The Championship will run from December 3 to 10 in New Delhi and is under the Asian Handball Federation's purview.

Notably, the top four teams will qualify for the 27th IHF Women's Handball World Championship in Germany and the Netherlands next year. Participants must cover their own travel and accommodation costs to Gandhinagar and are expected to arrive in appropriate sports attire. Video recording of the trials will take place, and the committee's decisions are final.

