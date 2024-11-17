France Ends All Blacks' Winning Streak in Thrilling Rugby Showdown

France displayed their unpredictable flair, edging New Zealand 30-29 in a thrilling autumn rugby series test. This victory ended the All Blacks' five-match streak, thanks to the resolute French side led by Fabien Galthie.

Despite New Zealand's initial dominance and early scoring, France maintained composure with key tries by Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. The impeccable boot of Thomas Ramos added 15 points to the scoreboard.

The performance affirmed France's dominance over the All Blacks, having remained unbeaten since 2018, and set them up for an exciting series ahead.

