France Ends All Blacks' Winning Streak in Thrilling Rugby Showdown

In a gripping autumn rugby test, France beat New Zealand 30-29, ending the All Blacks' five-match winning streak. Despite an early lead by New Zealand, France showcased resilience with tries by Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, along with Thomas Ramos' reliable kicking. The victory underscores France's unbeaten record against New Zealand since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 04:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 04:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France displayed their unpredictable flair, edging New Zealand 30-29 in a thrilling autumn rugby series test. This victory ended the All Blacks' five-match streak, thanks to the resolute French side led by Fabien Galthie.

Despite New Zealand's initial dominance and early scoring, France maintained composure with key tries by Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. The impeccable boot of Thomas Ramos added 15 points to the scoreboard.

The performance affirmed France's dominance over the All Blacks, having remained unbeaten since 2018, and set them up for an exciting series ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

