Springboks Edge Out England with Experience and Grit

South Africa's rugby team showcased their experience and resilience in a hard-fought victory over England at Twickenham, according to coach Rassie Erasmus. The 29-20 triumph came despite a series of errors and penalties, with Erasmus emphasizing the team's defensive determination in the final minutes.

Coach Erasmus acknowledged the closeness of the match, noting a high number of missed penalties and disallowed tries. He highlighted that, although not content with the performance, the team's ability to secure a nine-point win at Twickenham speaks volumes about their character and planning.

Erasmus credited the team's backbone to their collective experience in high-stake games, particularly pointing out their recent Rugby Championship success. Offering advice to England's coach Steve Borthwick, Erasmus reflected on England's tough streak, reiterating the importance of relying on tried and true coaching strategies in challenging times.

