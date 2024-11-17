Left Menu

Springboks Edge Out England with Experience and Grit

South Africa's rugby team, led by coach Rassie Erasmus, defeated England 29-20 at Twickenham. Despite a challenging game filled with errors and penalties, the Springboks' experience ensured victory. Erasmus attributed their win to the team's resilience and previous tournament experiences, cementing their success during their British tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-11-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 04:27 IST
Springboks Edge Out England with Experience and Grit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa's rugby team showcased their experience and resilience in a hard-fought victory over England at Twickenham, according to coach Rassie Erasmus. The 29-20 triumph came despite a series of errors and penalties, with Erasmus emphasizing the team's defensive determination in the final minutes.

Coach Erasmus acknowledged the closeness of the match, noting a high number of missed penalties and disallowed tries. He highlighted that, although not content with the performance, the team's ability to secure a nine-point win at Twickenham speaks volumes about their character and planning.

Erasmus credited the team's backbone to their collective experience in high-stake games, particularly pointing out their recent Rugby Championship success. Offering advice to England's coach Steve Borthwick, Erasmus reflected on England's tough streak, reiterating the importance of relying on tried and true coaching strategies in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024