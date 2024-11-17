Steve Smith's Strategic Play Against Ashwin: A Battle of Wits

Australian cricket star Steve Smith is set to confront Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with a proactive strategy in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith had encountered difficulties against Ashwin during previous matches, notably in the 2020-21 series, where he was dismissed multiple times by the bowler.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Smith expressed his intention to unsettle Ashwin by avoiding passivity and adjusting his approach. Highlighting a notable performance in Sydney, where he excelled with scores of 131 and 81, Smith emphasized the importance of not letting Ashwin dictate the game.

Ashwin, meanwhile, has observed that he has figured out Smith's batting style, claiming to have had the advantage in their earlier encounters. Smith, however, remains undeterred, focusing on overcoming mental challenges to make the most of the five-match series starting in Perth. The seasoned batsman, nearing a milestone of 10,000 Test runs, is poised to make a strong start from his familiar No. 4 position.

