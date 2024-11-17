Left Menu

Goa Aces Dominate Indian Racing League 2024, Alva Shines in F4 Championship

Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova helped Goa Aces claim victory in the Indian Racing League 2024 finale. Despite Ruhaan Alva's triumph in the F4 Championship, Aqil Alibhai secured the title with strategic play. The event showcased strong performances and was a crucial step for emerging Indian racing talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:01 IST
Goa Aces JA Racing with the title. (Photo- Indian Racing League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 Indian Racing League, Goa Aces JA Racing emerged victorious as Raoul Hyman and Gabriela Jilkova secured a 1-2 finish, clinching both the team and car championships. The season finale, held at the Kari Motor Speedway, was marked by intense competition and unexpected turns, with the Korean outfit ending Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers' title hopes early in the race.

A pivotal moment occurred at the race's start when Ruhaan Alva, from the Shrachi Rarh Royal Bengal Tigers, collided with Akash Gowda of Speed Demons Delhi, following heavy showers that created a challenging track condition. The incident helped the Goa Aces capitalize on the opportunity, maintaining their lead and ultimately cruising to victory.

In the F4 Indian Championship, Ruhaan Alva's impressive performance couldn't overshadow Aqil Alibhai's consistent season success. Despite Alva's double victory, Alibhai's strategically calculated races and six-season wins secured him the championship. The competition served as a vital platform for Indian drivers, providing exposure and experience at an international level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

