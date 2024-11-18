England Triumphs in Rain-Interrupted T20 Series Against West Indies
England secured a 3-1 victory in the T20 series against West Indies after the fifth match was abandoned due to rain. England won the first three games, while West Indies claimed the fourth match. The series concluded with weather impacting the final game.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Grosislet | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:34 IST
England claimed a 3-1 series victory against West Indies after their final T20 match was washed out due to persistent rain.
West Indies had shown a promising start, reaching 44 without loss in five overs, when rain forced the umpires to abandon the game.
Despite the weather disruption, England's earlier strong performances ensured their series triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
