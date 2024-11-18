Left Menu

Victory After 12 Years: Sri Lanka Secures Historic ODI Series Win Over New Zealand

Sri Lanka clinched their first ODI series victory over New Zealand since 2012, marking a historic achievement with a narrow 3-wicket win in Pallekele. After a 12-year wait, the hosts thwarted the Kiwis, driven by standout performances from Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana, solidifying their home winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:48 IST
Team Sri Lanka (Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Breaking a 12-year drought, Sri Lanka triumphantly secured an ODI series victory against New Zealand with a thrilling 3-wicket win in Pallekele. This marks Sri Lanka's first series success against the Blackcaps since 2012, after enduring five encounters with four defeats and one draw in the intervening years.

The victory was clinched with a game to spare, underscoring Sri Lanka's prowess on home soil where they now boast a six-series winning streak in ODI cricket. Despite being reduced to 163/7 in a rain-affected 47-over match, the hosts rallied thanks to a standout, unbeaten 47-run partnership from Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana, seizing the highest 8th wicket stand at home against the Kiwis.

Choosing to field first, Sri Lanka's spin attack, spearheaded by Theekshana and Jeffrey Vandersay, effectively dismantled New Zealand's lineup, claiming three wickets each. Despite a solid 76 from Mark Chapman, the visitors were restricted to 209. The hosts overcame a challenging spell from Michael Bracewell, ending their longstanding winless run versus New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

