Shafali Verma Excluded from India's ODI Squad for Australia Tour

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma has been omitted from the national squad for the upcoming One Day International series in Australia as she continues to face challenges with her batting performance. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced the roster for next month's competition.

The Women's Selection Committee has confirmed the lineup for the three-match series set against Australia, as per BCCI's official statement. With Verma's exclusion, Richa Ghosh, who missed the previous series against New Zealand due to academic commitments, makes her return.

Other notable additions to the 16-player squad include Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, and Titas Sadhu. Harleen resurfaces on the team after nearly a year of absence, with her last ODI against Australia in December. Meanwhile, legspinner Asha Sobhana remains unavailable due to injury issues.

Pooja Vastrakar, who was rested for the New Zealand series earlier, is also absent from the squad, alongside Shreyanka Patil, Hemalatha, and rookie seamer Sayali Satghare. Retained members of the team who debuted in the New Zealand series include Tejal Hasabnis, Priya Mishra, and Saima Thakor.

The series will commence on December 5 at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, moving to the WACA Ground in Perth, finishing on December 11. This tour is an integral part of the ICC Women's Championship.

The final roster for the series comprises: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Saima Thakor.

