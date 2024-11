Virat Kohli's Form: A Champion You Can't Write Off

In recent times, cricket superstar Virat Kohli has faced a slump in form, managing just two centuries and 11 half-centuries in his last 60 Test innings.

Despite this, Australian veteran spinner Nathan Lyon holds the Indian captain in high regard, insisting, "You don't write off champions."

The two cricketing giants, India and Australia, are set to face off in a five-match Test series, with Lyon all too aware of Kohli's capability to turn the tables.

(With inputs from agencies.)