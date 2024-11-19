Kane Williamson Shines on Return with Stellar 60 Against Auckland

In an impressive display, Kane Williamson returned to competitive cricket with a commanding 60-run performance for Northern Districts against Auckland on the opening day of the Plunket Shield in Hamilton. Williamson, sidelined by a groin strain suffered during New Zealand's Sri Lanka tour in September, made a confident comeback just in time for the home Tests against England.

The injury had kept Williamson out of action during New Zealand's remarkable 3-0 Test series victory over India. On his comeback, after winning the toss and sending Northern Districts to bat, Auckland faced Williamson's determined play. He bullied Auckland's bowling attack, striking seven boundaries in 122 balls and putting a formidable stand at the crease.

Partnering with Robert O'Donnell, Williamson added 52 runs before forming another 36-run partnership with Brett Hampton. His innings was a testament to his seasoned abilities, marking his return to first-class cricket after a five-year hiatus from the Plunket Shield. With the England Test series looming, all eyes are on how New Zealand's squad, which includes both Will Young and Williamson, will balance their lineup effectively.

