Left Menu

Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha Faces Weeks Out Due to Injury

Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha is sidelined due to an adductor injury sustained while training with Portugal. The injury will see him miss several weeks of action. Bayern, leading the Bundesliga, faces a hectic schedule, including matches against Augsburg, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:22 IST
Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha Faces Weeks Out Due to Injury
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's midfielder Joao Palhinha will miss several weeks of play following an adductor muscle injury sustained during training with the Portugal national team, the club confirmed Tuesday.

Palhinha, who switched to Bayern from Fulham on a four-year contract this season, incurred a torn muscle fibre while on the international assignment. "Joao Palhinha suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right adductor," the club stated, adding that the player will be unavailable for the upcoming weeks.

The Bavarians, who are atop the Bundesliga with a five-point lead over RB Leipzig, are scheduled to play four matches in 11 days. Bayern will compete against Augsburg this Friday, host Paris St Germain in a Champions League showdown the following Tuesday, and subsequently face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga before challenging Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024