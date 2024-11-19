Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha Faces Weeks Out Due to Injury

Bayern Munich's midfielder Joao Palhinha will miss several weeks of play following an adductor muscle injury sustained during training with the Portugal national team, the club confirmed Tuesday.

Palhinha, who switched to Bayern from Fulham on a four-year contract this season, incurred a torn muscle fibre while on the international assignment. "Joao Palhinha suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right adductor," the club stated, adding that the player will be unavailable for the upcoming weeks.

The Bavarians, who are atop the Bundesliga with a five-point lead over RB Leipzig, are scheduled to play four matches in 11 days. Bayern will compete against Augsburg this Friday, host Paris St Germain in a Champions League showdown the following Tuesday, and subsequently face Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga before challenging Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)