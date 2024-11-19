From Politics to Play: Germany's Soccer Shift

Germany's national soccer team is stepping away from political gestures, as Coach Julian Nagelsmann urges his players to focus on the game rather than political statements. The move follows the 2022 World Cup, where Germany's campaign was marred by political controversies and criticism over the host country's human rights record.

German fans, players, and politicians previously made gestures in support of equal rights during the World Cup in Qatar, but these actions led to distractions and criticism. Coach Nagelsmann, echoing sentiments from captain Joshua Kimmich, believes sports should remain separate from political issues, allowing experts to handle such matters.

Saudi Arabia's upcoming confirmation as the 2034 World Cup host has reignited human rights discussions. The German soccer federation plans to support Saudi Arabia's bid, despite objections from human rights organizations. However, Nagelsmann states that such decisions lie beyond the team's scope, underscoring the focus on football rather than politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)