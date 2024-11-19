Left Menu

Slovakia's Historic Triumph Sets Stage for Billie Jean King Cup Final

Slovakia reached the Billie Jean King Cup final with a thrilling comeback against Britain, led by a doubles win from Tereza Mihalikova and Viktoria Hruncakova. Emma Raducanu won her singles match but Slovakia prevailed, marking their first final since 2002 against Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling turn of events, Slovakia secured a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup final after a spectacular comeback victory against Britain in Malaga. The Slovakian duo, Tereza Mihalikova and Viktoria Hruncakova, delivered a decisive doubles win, clinching the match with a dominating 6-2 6-2 performance.

Britain initially led with Emma Raducanu's victory over Hruncakova, but Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova upset Katie Boulter in a grueling three-set match. The win propelled Slovakia into the finals for the first time since 2002, following a series of impressive victories against formidable opponents including the United States and Australia.

Slovakia faces Italy next, led by Jasmine Paolini. Despite being underdogs, Slovakia's captain Matej Liptak expressed growing confidence in his team's ability to seize the moment and fulfill a longstanding dream of winning the prestigious women's tennis team event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

