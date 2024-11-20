Left Menu

Thrilling Qualifying Round Sends Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania to African Cup Finals

Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania secured their spots in next year's African Cup of Nations finals following an intense conclusion to the qualifying rounds. Botswana held Egypt to a draw, Tanzania narrowly defeated Guinea, and Mozambique achieved a surprising victory against Guinea Bissau, cementing their places in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 03:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 03:01 IST
Thrilling Qualifying Round Sends Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania to African Cup Finals

Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania successfully clinched the remaining spots for the upcoming African Cup of Nations finals, following a thrilling conclusion to the qualifiers. Botswana secured an improbable draw against Egypt, ensuring their advancement for the second time in history.

Despite Zimbabwe's challenge, Mozambique emerged victorious over Guinea Bissau with a 2-1 win, confirming their place for a second consecutive tournament. Crucial goals from Bruno Langa and Stanley Ratifo ensured their victory even after Guinea Bissau temporarily leveled the score.

Tanzania also excelled by defeating Guinea 1-0, with Simon Msuva scoring the decisive goal. The remaining qualifiers had no effect on the standings, as most finalists were already determined. Intense matches highlighted the final round, setting the stage for an exciting tournament next year in Morocco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024