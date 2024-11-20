Thrilling Qualifying Round Sends Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania to African Cup Finals

Botswana, Mozambique, and Tanzania successfully clinched the remaining spots for the upcoming African Cup of Nations finals, following a thrilling conclusion to the qualifiers. Botswana secured an improbable draw against Egypt, ensuring their advancement for the second time in history.

Despite Zimbabwe's challenge, Mozambique emerged victorious over Guinea Bissau with a 2-1 win, confirming their place for a second consecutive tournament. Crucial goals from Bruno Langa and Stanley Ratifo ensured their victory even after Guinea Bissau temporarily leveled the score.

Tanzania also excelled by defeating Guinea 1-0, with Simon Msuva scoring the decisive goal. The remaining qualifiers had no effect on the standings, as most finalists were already determined. Intense matches highlighted the final round, setting the stage for an exciting tournament next year in Morocco.

