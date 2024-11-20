CRPF Strengthens Youth Engagement in Kashmir through Cricket

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is making strides in youth engagement in Kashmir by organizing the second edition of the CRPF Cup. The cricket tournament aims to enhance participation and connectivity with the local youth.

Held at Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir stadium, the tournament will run from November 20 to 28 and feature 16 teams. These include 12 teams from the Srinagar district while Budgam and Ganderbal districts contribute two teams each.

Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar Sector) P K Sharma emphasized the controlled security situation in Kashmir and announced plans for a football tournament next month, furthering the CRPF's commitment to community engagement and harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)